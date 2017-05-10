Keokuk prepared to accept Davenport casino barge
Keokuk has agreed to accept a barge that once was home to a casino and plans to use it for tourism- related businesses. The Keokuk City Council unanimously approved a motion authorizing Mayor Tom Marion to sign a contribution agreement with Scott County Casino for the barge, according to Davenport City Administrator Aaron Burnett.
