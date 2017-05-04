Jury finds Davenport man guilty of sexual abuse and burglary
Officials say 51-year-old Kenith L. Lewis entered a woman's home on June 15, 2015 and sexually abused her. He was convicted in 1991 of two counts of sexual abuse 2nd degree for similar crimes and was in prison until October of 2014.
