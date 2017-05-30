Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds set to visit the Quad Cities
Just two days after being sworn in as Iowa's first female Governor, Kim Reynolds is set to make a stop in the Quad Cities. The visit is apart of her "Building a Better Iowa Tour" that includes five stops across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 and up hotels
|Apr '17
|Cheese
|1
|Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch...
|Mar '17
|Sounds like Oakville
|1
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb '17
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb '17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb '17
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|7
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC