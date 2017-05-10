Free plant giveaway at Davenport park

Vander Veer Botanical Park is celebrating National Public Gardens Day on Friday, May 12 by offering a FREE PLANT to the first 250 visitors to the Conservatory at Vander Veer. This is a great way to celebrate public gardens.

