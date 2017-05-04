Fire at Davenport facility sends residents into the rain

City officials say 54 residents were evacuated from a residential facility operated by the Handicapped Development Center due to a fire in a dryer. Davenport Fire arrived at the facility at 2700 Linwood Court around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2017, to find an active fire in the drum of a commercial clothes dryer and employees evacuating the 54 residents.

