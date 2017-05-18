Costco files rezoning paperwork in Da...

Costco files rezoning paperwork in Davenport

The week of May 15 the company filed a zoning request with the City of Davenport for 17 acres of land off of 53rd Street. The proposed site is behind Davenport Fire Station number 8. Now that paperwork has been filed with the city, the next step will be a public hearing before the planning and zoning commission.

