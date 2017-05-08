Casino barge on Davenport riverfront
Devan Patel with the Quad City Times talks about plans for the riverfront, now that the barge will be moving. Dr. Willie Parker is one of the few abortion doctors in the South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 and up hotels
|Apr 23
|Cheese
|1
|Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch...
|Mar '17
|Sounds like Oakville
|1
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb '17
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb '17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb '17
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|7
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC