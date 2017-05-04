Angle Roll for Precision Bending of a Wide Range of Tube, Pipe and Profiles
The CE60H3 angle roll from Ercolina increases the distance between lower shafts and interaxes to accommodate a wider range of profiles and increases roll shaft rigidity and radii accuracy with individual tie bar supports for each shaft. The CE60H3 angle roll from Ercolina features individual tie bar supports for each shaft to increase roll shaft rigidity and radii accuracy.
