A much anticipated reunion

Private First Class Colin Koeppen, Cedar Rapids, left hugs Sergeant Andrew Harmon, Dunkerton, Iowa following a homecoming ceremony for members of the 389th Engineering Company, Thursday May 4, 2017 at the Middletown Army Reserve/National Guard Center. The soldier were reunited with family members following a nine month deployment in which they built structures throughout the Middle East.

