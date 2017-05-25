50 Years of Wisdom: a Davenport barbe...

50 Years of Wisdom: a Davenport barber and his message to his community

For 50 years, Joe McLemore, the owner of Joe's Barber Shop in Davenport, has done thousands of haircuts, making conversation with countless customers. Joe's barbershop has also seen 50 years of community issues, and he wants to challenge his community to be a cut above it all.

