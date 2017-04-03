Payless Shoes closing stores as part ...

Payless Shoes closing stores as part of bankruptcy

Tuesday

Another retail chain is filing for bankruptcy. Payless Show Source, with stores in the Quad Cities, announced Tues., April 4, 2017 that is is seeking protection to reorganize under chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

