Payless Shoes closing stores as part of bankruptcy
Another retail chain is filing for bankruptcy. Payless Show Source, with stores in the Quad Cities, announced Tues., April 4, 2017 that is is seeking protection to reorganize under chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch...
|Mar 29
|Sounds like Oakville
|1
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb '17
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb '17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb '17
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC