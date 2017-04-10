Mendoza to golf for St. Ambrose
St. Bede senior Aiko Mendoza signs to golf next year for St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. She's joined by her parents, Malou and Adel Mendoza; and SBA assistant coach Tom Payton; sister Aleanna Mendoza and SBA head coach Rich Cummings.
