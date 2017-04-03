Martin Moves up With iHeart
Derrick Martin has is iHeart's new St. Louis Region President overseeing 33 radio stations. The puts Martin in charge of all of iHeart's brands in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids/Iowa City and Davenport, Iowa and St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri.
