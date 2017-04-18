Man arrested at Davenport alderman's house on drug and conspiracy charges
The Scott County Sheriff's office executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of W. 7th street in Davenport, Iowa. They arrested and charged Gage Wenthe, 25, with conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession with intent to deliver.
