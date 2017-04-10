Iowa waterfall revived by rains gains popularity
A hot spot in Bettendorf for high school students' senior pictures, dog walkers and at least one auto mechanic may draw additional passers-by this spring. Somewhat hidden, east of Duck Creek Parkway, a small waterfall - enhanced by recent rains - cascades down beds of limestone along an unnamed tributary and descends into Duck Creek, just north of State Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch...
|Mar 29
|Sounds like Oakville
|1
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb '17
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb '17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb '17
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|7
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC