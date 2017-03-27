Get your weather radio programmed by ...

Get your weather radio programmed by our weather team

1 hr ago

With severe weather season here, the KWQC-TV6 Weather team will once again be helping keep you safe by setting up weather alerts on programmable weather radios. KWQC has teamed up with Hy-Vee food stores; buy a weather radio at the store and we can program it to issue weather alerts for your area.

Davenport, IA

