Divided Iowa Supreme Court upholds warrant, despite mistakes

Friday Apr 21 Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld a warrant used to search a suspected drug dealer's residence even though a deputy failed to sign the application. Friday's 4-3 ruling exposed differences among justices on whether officers and judges should be held to exacting standards when authorizing searches or if seemingly minor bureaucratic oversights can be excused.

