Davenport plans disconnection for residents delinquent on sewer bill
Beginning in April 2017, the disconnection notices will be sent to the customer who owes the bill and the landlord, if its a rental situatuion. The notice will inform them of the potential shutoff and give options to avoid disconnection.
