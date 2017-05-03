Davenport officials update flood predictions
According to Davenport Public Works, the Mississippi River had been fluctuating between predicted crests of 13.8 feet and 14.8 feet over the course of the last week. On Saturday, the crest was revised to 16.5 feet and as of Sunday morning is expected to reach 16.3 feet.
