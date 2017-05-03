Davenport officials update flood pred...

Davenport officials update flood predictions

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

According to Davenport Public Works, the Mississippi River had been fluctuating between predicted crests of 13.8 feet and 14.8 feet over the course of the last week. On Saturday, the crest was revised to 16.5 feet and as of Sunday morning is expected to reach 16.3 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Davenport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
18 and up hotels Apr 23 Cheese 1
News Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch... Mar '17 Sounds like Oakville 1
Snitching at the clubs Feb '17 Thumbnbump 1
News 2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "... Feb '17 Quad cities crusers 1
security gaurd steve at downtown library Feb '17 x library user 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13) Feb '17 Jimmy 3
News Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... Nov '16 Emerald 7
See all Davenport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Davenport Forum Now

Davenport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Davenport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Davenport, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC