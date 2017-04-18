Davenport officials discuss next steps for former Rhythm City Casino barge
Officials weighed in on what's next for the Rhythm City Casino barge that is still sitting on Davenport's river front. Mayor Frank Klipsch said they have a backup plan to have the barge off the river front by the end of May. Officials weighed in on what's next for the Rhythm City Casino barge that is still sitting on Davenport's river front.
