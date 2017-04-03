Davenport men charged in connection to 3 credit union robberies

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with three credit union robberies which include the robbery of the Vibrant Credit Union on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Police say 33-year-old David Denney of Davenport was charged with three counts of robbery 2nd degree and theft 1st degree for the following robberies: Ascentra Credit Union, 1515 W 53rd St. from August 11, 2016; and Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 Brady St, from November 18, 2016 and March 28, 2017.

