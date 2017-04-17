Davenport man sentenced to prison on stolen credit card charges
A Quad Cities man was sentenced in federal court to over seven years in prison after he admitted to using stolen credit cards. On Thursday, April 13, 2017, 40-year-old Agron Mitchell Simpson of Davenport was sentenced to 88 months in prison for conspiracy to misuse stolen credit cards, transportation of stolen credit cards, and for violation of his supervised release term from an earlier drug conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch...
|Mar 29
|Sounds like Oakville
|1
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb '17
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb '17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb '17
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|7
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC