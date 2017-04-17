Davenport man sentenced to prison on ...

Davenport man sentenced to prison on stolen credit card charges

Friday Apr 14

A Quad Cities man was sentenced in federal court to over seven years in prison after he admitted to using stolen credit cards. On Thursday, April 13, 2017, 40-year-old Agron Mitchell Simpson of Davenport was sentenced to 88 months in prison for conspiracy to misuse stolen credit cards, transportation of stolen credit cards, and for violation of his supervised release term from an earlier drug conviction.

