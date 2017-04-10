Davenport man sentenced to 130 months for 2016 bank robberies

A man who robbed two banks in Davenport last year was sentenced to over 10 years in prison on Monday, April 10, 2017. United States Attorney Kevin VanderSchel says that 39-year-old Shawn Eugene Lee of Davenport, Iowa received 130 months in prison for each of two separate bank robberies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.