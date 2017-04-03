Davenport man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, sex assault
A 54-year-old Davenport man has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and sexual assaulting a woman in January. The Quad-City Times reports that Alan Ray Cassias filed a written plea Thursday through his attorney.
