Davenport casino barge may be headed downstream
The Rhythm City Casino may not have to look far for a place to send a barge that once served its former riverboat casino. The City of Keokuk is currently in negotiations to bring the barge from Davenport to the Keokuk riverfront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch...
|Mar 29
|Sounds like Oakville
|1
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb '17
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb '17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb '17
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|7
|old reliable roofing (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC