Bettendorf police arrest 2 in stolen check ring

According to police reports, two people from Florida are accused of cashing stolen checks at several Ascentra Credit Union locations in Bettendorf and Davenport on April 17 and 18th, 2017. Police say a woman showed an Iowa driver's license and a debit card and wrote checks for cash four times in a 24 hour period, amounting to more than $6,000.

