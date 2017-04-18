Arc of Jefferson & Nearby Counties
The Arc of Jefferson & Nearby Counties is kicking off one of its 2017 fundraisers with two raffle packages donated by casinos, and southeast Iowa area clubs and businesses. Proceeds from the raffles will go toward camperships to Camp Courageous for area individuals who are intellectually or otherwise developmentally challenged.
