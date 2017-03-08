Victim suffers bullet wound to the butt in Waterloo shooting
A Cedar Rapids man who was shot in the behind Tuesday is in stable condition at Unity Point, Allen Hospital Emergency Dept. At 10:07 am Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to W. 4th Street and Western Ave in Waterloo with word that someone was shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb 25
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb 17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb 11
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC