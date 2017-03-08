Tornado winds damage an Iowa church, ...

Tornado winds damage an Iowa church, homes, farm buildings

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

The National Weather Service in Davenport has confirmed three injuries and 80 homes damaged in Muscatine from a tornado that traveled nearly two miles as a line of severe storms moved across the state. One of at least 10 tornadoes that touched down across Iowa left 3 people injured and 80 homes damaged in Muscatine on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Davenport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitching at the clubs Feb 25 Thumbnbump 1
News 2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "... Feb 17 Quad cities crusers 1
security gaurd steve at downtown library Feb 11 x library user 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13) Feb 8 Jimmy 3
News Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... Nov '16 Emerald 8
old reliable roofing Nov '16 jake 2
Review: StrategyPlus Solutions Oct '16 LeaderBuild 1
See all Davenport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Davenport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Scott County was issued at March 08 at 3:41PM CST

Davenport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Davenport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Davenport, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,917 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC