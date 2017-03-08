Tornado winds damage an Iowa church, homes, farm buildings

The National Weather Service in Davenport has confirmed three injuries and 80 homes damaged in Muscatine from a tornado that traveled nearly two miles as a line of severe storms moved across the state. One of at least 10 tornadoes that touched down across Iowa left 3 people injured and 80 homes damaged in Muscatine on Monday, March 6, 2017.

