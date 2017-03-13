Sentences handed down in fatal Davenp...

Sentences handed down in fatal Davenport shooting

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Court records say 20-year-old Quantrell McDaniel was sentenced Thursday in Scott County District Court. He'd pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after prosecutors lowered the charge from first-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Davenport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitching at the clubs Feb 25 Thumbnbump 1
News 2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "... Feb 17 Quad cities crusers 1
security gaurd steve at downtown library Feb '17 x library user 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13) Feb '17 Jimmy 3
News Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... Nov '16 Emerald 8
old reliable roofing Nov '16 jake 2
Review: StrategyPlus Solutions Oct '16 LeaderBuild 1
See all Davenport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Davenport Forum Now

Davenport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Davenport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Davenport, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,637,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC