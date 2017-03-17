Peter Maurin's Vision for the Catholi...

Peter Maurin's Vision for the Catholic Worker, an Idea Whose Time has Come

When I met Dorothy Day after arriving in New York City in 1975, I was 19 years old and she was 78 and the only thing that impressed her about me was that I had read Bread and Wine , a novel by Ignazio Silone published in 1936, that she cherished and often cited. The book's protagonist is a leader in the Italian Communist party who secretly returns from exile to the village where he was born with the intention of organizing the rural masses to revolt against Fascism.

