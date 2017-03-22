PAN columnist remembered
A longtime Crescent Beach resident and occasional Peace Arch News columnist has died just a few weeks shy of his 84th birthday. Jack Hartline, who passed away at Peace Arch Hospital on March 14, was an "avid walker" who, until his health began to fail in recent years, could often be found along local pathways, his son David said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peace Arch News.
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb 25
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb '17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb '17
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC