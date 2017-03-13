Operation Engage America
A resource fair for Veterans, their families and community members wanting to support them is happening Saturday at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. Veteran Mitch Chapman and Dr. Jeffrey Weyeneth will present on post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb 25
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb 17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb '17
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC