Murdered Ontario chiropractor attende...

Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high school in Corner Brook

There are 1 comment on the Western Star story from Wednesday, titled Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high school in Corner Brook. In it, Western Star reports that:

An Ontario chiropractor murdered earlier this month had a connection to Corner Brook, and attended high school at Regina High. The Western Star couldn't determine how long Ferdinand Mejilla lived here, but he was known for his commitment to his children, and was remembered by patients and colleagues as a warm and loving person, "I just couldn't imagine that someone like Fred could have been involved in a tragedy such as that," Gerry Byrne said Wednesday.

