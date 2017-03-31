Midas Franchisee of the Year Expands with the Brand
When Midas franchisee Alan Mahrt and his team recently opened a striking new, two-story Midas total car care facility in Ankeny, a fast-growing Des Moines, Iowa suburb, it was the latest move in a concerted drive to expand their Midas footprint in the Midwest and Plains states. In addition to launching the eight-bay store with its next generation design, Mahrt's six-state, Davenport, Iowa-headquartered organization added seven locations in 2016 and has embarked on an ambitious plan to repaint and renovate all of its stores as part of a $6 million investment in the business.
