Meditation classes come to Burlington

Meditation classes come to Burlington

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Hawk Eye

Greyson Burnham, 13, of Burlington, along with his mother, Jessica, and others, meditates Wednesday during a class taught by Joe Gauthier, with the Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center in Davenport, at the Art Center of Burlington. Participants meditate during a class taught by Joe Gauthier, with the Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center in Davenport, Wednesday March 22, 2017 at the Art Center of Burlington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Davenport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitching at the clubs Feb '17 Thumbnbump 1
News 2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "... Feb '17 Quad cities crusers 1
security gaurd steve at downtown library Feb '17 x library user 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13) Feb '17 Jimmy 3
News Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... Nov '16 Emerald 8
old reliable roofing Nov '16 jake 2
Review: StrategyPlus Solutions Oct '16 LeaderBuild 1
See all Davenport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Davenport Forum Now

Davenport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Davenport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Davenport, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC