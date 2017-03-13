Ex-Bettendorf city employee sentenced to prison for bribery

A former Bettendorf city electrician has been sentenced to a year in federal prison and fined $50,000 for accepting bribes from traffic consulting firm. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa says in a news release that 66-year-old Robert Webster, of Davenport, was sentenced Thursday to a year and 1 day for conspiracy to bribe a public official and a year and 1 day for each of two counts of bribery of a public official.

