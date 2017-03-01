Davenport throws out plan to merge parks board and levee commission
Davenport city leaders scrap a proposal to combine the Levee Improvement Commission and the Parks and Recreation Advisory board. It's been a contentious issue with many members of the public inundating council members with their concerns.
