Davenport pretreats roads ahead of snowfall
As Sunday's snowstorm made its way towards the Quad Cities, the Davenport Public Works Department was ahead of schedule. "Basically what the pretreating does is it buys us a little extra time," explains Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb 25
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb 17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb 11
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC