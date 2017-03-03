Davenport Compost Facility to to extend weekend hours for early spring cleanup

The unseasonably warm weather in the QCA has allowed for many to get out and prepare their gardens for spring planting. But what do you do with all of the yard waste? To help Davenport residents, the Compost Facility is extending its days of operation to include Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 3pm, beginning Saturday, March 5, 2017.

