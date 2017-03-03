Davenport Compost Facility to to extend weekend hours for early spring cleanup
The unseasonably warm weather in the QCA has allowed for many to get out and prepare their gardens for spring planting. But what do you do with all of the yard waste? To help Davenport residents, the Compost Facility is extending its days of operation to include Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 3pm, beginning Saturday, March 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb 25
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb 17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb 11
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb 8
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC