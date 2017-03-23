Davenport church helps replace organ destroyed by tornado in Muscatine
Two weeks after a tornado ripped through homes and buildings in Muscatine, one local church is still working to rebuild. Wesley United Methodist Church lost their million dollar pipe organ and the majority of their altar in the storm.
