Boomer Grandpa: It's hard to stomach that people do this

IAZ008>010-018-019-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-029-032>034-041- 081800- /O.CON.KARX.WI.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-170308T1800Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted- Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson-La Crosse- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, and La Crosse 700 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * Expect sustained west winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 to 55 mph this morning.

