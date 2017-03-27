Attempted burglary foiled by Davenpor...

Attempted burglary foiled by Davenport resident with shotgun

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Police say a group of people up to no good were chased away by a resident with a shotgun early Friday morning, March 31, 2017. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Gaines Street around 5:12 a.m. Police say the resident, 30-year-old Brandon Wagner, was asleep and was woke up to the sound of his back door being kicked in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Davenport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch... Mar 29 Sounds like Oakville 1
Snitching at the clubs Feb '17 Thumbnbump 1
News 2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "... Feb '17 Quad cities crusers 1
security gaurd steve at downtown library Feb '17 x library user 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13) Feb '17 Jimmy 3
News Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... Nov '16 Emerald 8
old reliable roofing Nov '16 jake 2
See all Davenport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Davenport Forum Now

Davenport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Davenport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Davenport, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC