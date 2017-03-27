Attempted burglary foiled by Davenport resident with shotgun
Police say a group of people up to no good were chased away by a resident with a shotgun early Friday morning, March 31, 2017. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Gaines Street around 5:12 a.m. Police say the resident, 30-year-old Brandon Wagner, was asleep and was woke up to the sound of his back door being kicked in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch...
|Mar 29
|Sounds like Oakville
|1
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb '17
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb '17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb '17
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC