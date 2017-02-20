TV-6 Investigates: School buses caught by Davenporta s red light cameras
Statistics show a school bus is one of the safest way for children to get to school and back. But Davenport's red light cameras have caught school buses from two districts running red lights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
