Red Cross volunteers from the Quad Cities sent to help California evacuees
As a high water continues to overwhelm a spillway, local American Red Cross volunteers are headed to California to help with the massive evacuation. Nearly 190,000 people downstream from the Oroville Dam System have been evacuated as a precaution because of a breach in the spillway and the potential for flooding.
