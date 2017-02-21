Police identify motorcycle rider in f...

Police identify motorcycle rider in fatal Davenport crash a " UPDATED

19 hrs ago

Police also say speed and method of operation of the motorcycle appear to be the main contributing factors to the crash but the investigation is still ongoing. On Sunday, February 19th at approximately 6 p.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire and EMS were sent to River Drive just east of South Concord Street in regards to a multi vehicle accident.

Davenport, IA

