Capt. Keith Kimball with the Bettendorf Police said Sunday night a car was stolen in the 1500 block of Plymouth Drive after the keys were left in the car unlocked. In the 1700 block of Queens Drive, two cars were left unlocked and gone through and there was an attempt to walk into the resident's home but set off the alarm and left the area.

