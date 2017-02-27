Capt. Keith Kimball with the Bettendorf Police said Sunday night a car was stolen in the 1500 block of Plymouth Drive after the keys were left in the car unlocked. In the 1700 block of Queens Drive, two cars were left unlocked and gone through and there was an attempt to walk into the resident's home but set off the alarm and left the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb 25
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb 17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb 11
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb 8
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|8
|old reliable roofing
|Nov '16
|jake
|2
|Review: StrategyPlus Solutions
|Oct '16
|LeaderBuild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC