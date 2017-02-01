Nationa s lowest bacon reserve in 50 years expected to increase prices
Americans are eating so much bacon these days, reserves have hit a 50-year low and you might have noticed a change DAVENPORT, Iowa - Americans are eating so much bacon these days, reserves have hit a 50-year low and you might have noticed a change in prices. The non-profit, Ohio Pork Council reported the demand for frozen pork belly, which is often made into bacon is out-pacing supply.
