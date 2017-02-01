Muscatine man charged in Fulton hit-a...

Muscatine man charged in Fulton hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

A man was charged with hit and run after an accident last Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2017. Police were called to a two car accident around 1:19 p.m. at the intersection of 6th St. and 3rd Ave. When they arrived they said the offending vehicle had fled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Davenport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13) Dec '16 Peace out 2
News Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... Nov '16 Emerald 8
old reliable roofing Nov '16 jake 2
Review: StrategyPlus Solutions Oct '16 LeaderBuild 1
if u see a creepy clown Oct '16 scared of clowns 1
Senior Hillary Clinton Special Activities Direc... Oct '16 former Democrat 1
davenport iowa library (May '15) Oct '16 jimmy jammy 6
See all Davenport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Davenport Forum Now

Davenport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Davenport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Davenport, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC