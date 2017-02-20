Liggins back in third trial for the m...

Liggins back in third trial for the murder of 9-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Stanley Liggins is set to be back in court Monday, Feb. 20. for the 1990 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Back in 1990, Lewis' body was found behind Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Davenport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "... Fri Quad cities crusers 1
security gaurd steve at downtown library Feb 11 x library user 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13) Feb 8 Jimmy 3
News Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... Nov '16 Emerald 8
old reliable roofing Nov '16 jake 2
Review: StrategyPlus Solutions Oct '16 LeaderBuild 1
if u see a creepy clown Oct '16 scared of clowns 1
See all Davenport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Davenport Forum Now

Davenport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Davenport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Davenport, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,493 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC